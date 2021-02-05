Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.00. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 12,592 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46.

In related news, Director Markus Sieger bought 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

