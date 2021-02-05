Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. 189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

