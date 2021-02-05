(CZX.V) (CVE:CZX) Stock Price Up ∞

(CZX.V) (CVE:CZX)’s share price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 118,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 238,645 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31.

(CZX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CZX)

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc-lead-silver base metals deposits. Its flagship property is the Akie property that consists of 46 mineral claims, which cover approximately 116 square kilometers, located in the Paleozoic Selwyn Basin, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for (CZX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CZX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.