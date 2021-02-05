D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 179.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

DHI opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

