DA Davidson Weighs in on Meridian Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Meridian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

MRBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Meridian has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meridian by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meridian by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 30.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

