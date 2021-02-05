DA Davidson Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $781.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

