DA Davidson Weighs in on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $324.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $462,306. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

