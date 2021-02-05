DAD Market Cap Hits $24.08 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $24.08 million and $434,427.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.01210938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.58 or 0.06060572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005971 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars.

