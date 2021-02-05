DAEX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $14,748.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.