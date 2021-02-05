Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 66,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 56,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

