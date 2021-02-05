Dai Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $275.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,816,544,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,544,613 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

