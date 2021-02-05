Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €75.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.47 ($72.32).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.95 and a 200-day moving average of €49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,272.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.