Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

