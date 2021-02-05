Dana (NYSE:DAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.70

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 7673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -433.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1,094.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dana by 198.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 821,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
