Dana (NYSE:DAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.70

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 7673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -433.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1,094.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dana by 198.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 821,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

