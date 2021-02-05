Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

DHR traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $237.44. 14,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,581. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.12 and a 200-day moving average of $219.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

