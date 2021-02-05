Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 16.1%

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price was up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 2,613,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,460,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.