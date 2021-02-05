DAOBet (BET) Price Up 64.9% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $429.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.61 or 0.01217327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.00487769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006672 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

