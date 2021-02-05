DAPS Coin Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $40,623.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,221,129,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.