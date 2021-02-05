Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,400 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,982 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 298,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,496 shares of company stock worth $2,833,484. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $70.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

