Dash (DASH) Price Hits $120.82

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $894.96 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $120.82 or 0.00313301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $775.02 or 0.02009719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,960,208 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

