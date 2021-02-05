Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.94. 12,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $217.29. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,465,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.