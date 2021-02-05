Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.94. 12,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $217.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.