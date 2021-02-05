Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

DASTY traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. 12,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $217.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,465,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

