Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DASTY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

DASTY stock traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.58. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

