Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY traded up $11.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. 12,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $217.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 44.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 80.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.