Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $11.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.94. 12,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,465,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

