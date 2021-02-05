Datacoin (DTC) Achieves Market Cap of $15,661.23

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,661.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018648 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

