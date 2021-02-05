Datacoin (DTC) Reaches Market Cap of $14,917.88

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,917.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00018753 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

