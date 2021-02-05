David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $1,641,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,549.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.90. 3,038,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

