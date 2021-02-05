David M. Obstler Sells 8,700 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,003,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. 3,038,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

