DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Down 22.9%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was down 22.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 3,710,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 1,058,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The firm has a market cap of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.