Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Cap of $9.06 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $285,522.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00165267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00065013 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00231407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,375,992 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

