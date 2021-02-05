DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $40,766.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006964 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

