De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Down to $161.80

Shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.80, but opened at $156.80. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $162.49, with a volume of 120,545 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.16. The stock has a market cap of £315.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

In other De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) news, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

