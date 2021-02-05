Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $930,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $896,250.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $5,970,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $3,369,300.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.30. 916,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alteryx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Alteryx by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

