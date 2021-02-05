DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Reaches $155,355.01

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $155,355.01 and $608.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

