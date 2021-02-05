Decentraland Reaches Market Cap of $299.73 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $299.73 million and approximately $211.59 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,823,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,954,368 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

