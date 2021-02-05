Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $19.03 million and $940,854.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00068454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.39 or 0.01308851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00062457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.37 or 0.06854111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006264 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.