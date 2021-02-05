Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.56.

Shares of DECK opened at $316.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $2.05. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

