Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $330.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.92. 9,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

