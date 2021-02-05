Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $415.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.56.

NYSE DECK opened at $316.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $2.05. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

