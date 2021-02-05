DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing and promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focuses on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, such as sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

