DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,051.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $42,051.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018703 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,418,768 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

