Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $309.27 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.