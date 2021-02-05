Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.10. 34,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,894. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $309.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

