DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $409,201.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00011789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $409,201.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00164400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00066771 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00046491 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.