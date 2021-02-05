DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.45

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $478,034.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

