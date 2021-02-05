DeFinition 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.63 million and $11.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00168284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045624 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.