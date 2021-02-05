Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.64 ($154.87).

Get Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) alerts:

DHER opened at €129.55 ($152.41) on Friday. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion and a PE ratio of -26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €128.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.