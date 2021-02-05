Delphy Trading Up 7.2% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $298,629.03 and $60,541.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

